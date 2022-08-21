How far has "Clay Coins" been influenced by previous works?

And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]. (Surah Ibrahim, Verse 42)

The topic of the story in "Clay Coins" has some questionable validity, but it can still be turned into a compelling tale. According to the tale, a group of Yazid Army soldiers in charge of carrying Imam Hossein's sacred head received 10,000 dirhams from a Christian monk so that the head of the Imam could remain in the monastery for one night.

This book is a historical account of the great Ashura event and Imam Hussain, and because of the characters chosen, the element of imagination has been used quite a bit in this book, but the most important thing to note is how much the atmosphere and dialogue of this book resemble those of the tv series "Mokhtarnameh."

The question is, why was the author's work impacted by a tv series based on a subjective interpretation of an event when he could have developed his own style of storytelling and characterization? And despite the fact that the characters in this book are real, we are not reading a historical documentary story!

The use of the antagonist as the story's main narrator gives this book its greatest strength because it allows us to read about an old event from a fresh perspective.

The verse "And never think that Allah is unaware" had been marked on the coins when the Yazidi soldiers received them in the story; however, the coins later turned into clay, and It's wonderful how skillfully the author was able to apply these two verses to the creation of his story.

"Clay Coins" is a book in which the rules are followed, and the language is simple despite the historical tone.

