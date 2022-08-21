Iran lose to Lebanon at 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Lebanon 65-63 here in Group A of the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Sunday.

Iran will play Japan on Tuesday.

The 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship is an international under-18 basketball competition that takes place held in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 21 to 28.

The top four teams will represent FIBA Asia in the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

This is the third time that Iran has hosted the tournament after hosting the 2008 and 2016 editions.