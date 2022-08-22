An interview with Davoud Amirian, the author of the book “World Cup”

Davoud Amirian was born in Kerman in 1970, began writing in 1990 with his diaries from the front, and is currently active in several genres including children's and teenage literature, comedy, novels, and martyr biographies.

He has released roughly thirty books thus yet.

* Are you from the south? Or from Kerman?

No, even though I was merely born there, Kerman is not where I come from. My dad was from Azerbaijan. He was a free man who frequently traveled. We visited several other cities as a result, and my siblings are all from various cities. We moved back to Tehran in 1981 after spending two years living in Abadan.

* Where did you first experience the tension of war?

At the time of the revolution, I was in first grade. When the war began, I was just ten years old and in the third grade. In 1982, we arrived in Tehran. I wanted to be in the front but couldn't because I was young and immature, but in 1985 I finally succeeded.

* And you also wrote a book about the war in the first place, right?

Yes. My very basic first piece was called "Goodbye Karkheh." I've always loved reading, and in 1989 I discovered the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization. After that, I gained confidence and decided to pursue my passion in this field more.

* To learn how to write, did you participate in any classes or courses?

I believe that writing is a skill that cannot be learned in a writing class. They merely present the foundation. What makes the author successful is the effort and passion behind it. I primarily learned this by reading.

* There is a noticeable sense of seriousness about the war. How did you hilariously convey a serious environment?

Every nation and religion considers war to be abhorrent and violent, and anyone who embraces it is sick. We were forced into this war, which we had neither desired nor sought to engage in. Our defenders were from the common people, and they included all different types of people. like a neighborhood where many types of individuals live. I had never experienced anything else like what I had at the front. And, there is definitely fun when the environment is like real life.

* How do you separate the story worlds of teenagers and adults?

I don't believe in separation at all! I believe that teenagers can read and understand anything just as well as adults.

* Where would you recommend that young people who are interested in writing go for ideas for stories to write?

We are surrounded by ideas! A newspaper may have two or more topics on each page. For instance, I recently read about a dog that got lost and had to walk 700 kilometers to get home, and this may be a really interesting subject for a piece of writing. The best kind of human capital is experience. You just have to be cautious and curious. If someone lives alone, even on a remote island, their life will be the subject of numerous novels.

* Which author's story would you most like to write?

The book Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain. It's also possible that he envies me for not creating my stories.

