Tatarstan determined to boost trade with Iran

TEHRAN – Tatarstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Korobchenko Oleg Vladimirovich said the Republic of Tatarstan is determined to expand trade with Iran and also play role in the International North South Corridor (INSTC).

The official, who is visiting Iran on the top of a delegation, made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh in Tehran on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Afandizadeh elaborated on the transportation status of Iran and the country’s potentials in different transportation fields, and expounded upon the details of the agreements made between Iran and Russia in the thirteenth meeting of the two countries’ transportation committee for developing transit ties.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, for his part, announced the establishment of logistics centers in Tatarstan in order to increase trade with Iran through the North-South Corridor and Caspian Sea, expressing Tatarstan’s desire to be present and play a role in the North-South Corridor.

He also introduced a company active in the field of sea and road transportation with 5,000 trucks to be present in the North-South corridor.

The delegates from Tatarstan also met Head Alireza Peyman, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), on Saturday, during which Vladimirovich said his country is eager to benefit from Iran’s experience in circumventing U.S. sanctions.

“In recent months, Russia has faced problems that Iran has been wrestling with over the past 40 years, for this reason, in order to benefit from the experiences of your country to get rid of such problems we have traveled to Iran with a 30-member business delegation,” he noted.

In this meeting, Peyman-Pak underlined the industrial and oil and gas capacities of the Republic of Tatarstan, saying: “We are fully ready to develop relations with the Republic of Tatarstan. Fortunately, in the new era, the relations between the two countries have increased a lot and a suitable framework for the cooperation of the parties has been drawn.”

He stated that a working group has been set up to organize the two sides’ collaborations in various areas including commerce, industry, logistics, and energy.

“I hope today's meeting and the trips you will have to various Iranian cities will be an introduction to the expansion of economic relations and will create a leap in future commercial and industrial cooperation,” Peyman-Pak said.

The high-ranking trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan also visited Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Saturday to attend a business forum aimed at exploring opportunities for expansion of mutual trade.

The delegation was comprised of the representatives of 45 companies active in a variety of areas including oil, gas and petrochemicals, transportation and logistics, aviation, food and agriculture, health, cosmetics, chemicals, automobile, construction materials and supplies, polymer, investment, and entrepreneurship.

During the business forum, the two sides discussed the improvement of transportation infrastructures and the launching of a Tehran-Kazan airline as prerequisites for the expansion of trade ties.

In their visit to Iran, the Tatar delegation also met and held direct talks with the Iranian private sector representatives to discuss potential collaborations.

The Republic of Tatarstan is a republic of Russia located in Eastern Europe. It is a part of the Volga Federal District, and its capital and largest city is Kazan which is an important cultural and economic center in Russia.

Photo: Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh (C) and Tatarstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Korobchenko Oleg Vladimirovich (3rd R)