Vietnam sweep past Iran at 2022 AVC Cup for Women

TEHRAN – Vietnam defeated Iran in straight sets (25-17, 25-14, 25-11) in the preliminary round of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in Pool A on Tuesday.

Iran had started the campaign with a 3-0 win over South Korea on Monday.

“As an Italian coach working in Iran, I am trying to bring in a new methodology, how to select, scout and train talents. Iran has a huge number of players, and this gives a huge possibility to train these talents,” said coach Alessandra Kampedelli.

Iran are scheduled to meet the Philippines on Wednesday.

The 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Women, is being held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines from Aug. 21 to 29.