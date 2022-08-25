Iran to play Japan at 2022 AVC Cup for Women QF

TEHRAN – Iran lost to China 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13) in Pool A of the preliminary round of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women on Thursday.

China captain Wang Yifan led all scorers on the field with 25 points (23 attacks and 2 service winners).

“Iran is a good team, and it was not easy to play against them and that’s why we prepared. We watched a lot of videos to observe how they move, how they play,” said Wang Yifan.

As the top-ranked team in Pool A, China will face Australia in the quarterfinals, scheduled on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena, while Iran play Japan.