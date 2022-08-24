Philippines defeat Iran at 2022 AVC Cup for Women

TEHRAN – The Philippines defeated Iran 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14) in the preliminary round of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in Pool A on Wednesday.

Iran, who had defeated South Korea 3-0 and lost to Vietnam 3-0, will play China in Pool A on Thursday.

The 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Women, is being held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines from Aug. 21 to 29.

The 2022 AVC Cup for Women is the seventh edition of the Asian Cup, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).