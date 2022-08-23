Safavid-era caravanserai gains former splendor

TEHRAN - A team of cultural heritage experts and restorers has commenced work on the Safavid-era (1501-1736) Khajeh Nazar Caravanserai, which is located in Jolfa, East Azarbaijan province, northwest Iran.

The project involves repairing the rooftop as well as the insulation and flushing system, the provincial tourism chief Ahmad Hamzezadeh said on Tuesday.

The historical structure, which is one of the most beautiful caravansaries in the province, has also joined a shortlist of traditional inns that Iran pursues its possible inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage, the official added.

Jolfa borders the countries of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan to the north.

Jolfa has a semi-desert climate with warm summers and partly cold, moderate winters.

The special importance of Jolfa is due to its historical monuments, strategic location, and appropriate geographical features, as well as its proximity to the commercial and industrial free zone of Aras (one of Iran’s most important commercial centers).

Seyyed Abolqasem Nabati tomb, Duzal tower, Saint Stepanos Monastery, Nane Maryam church, ruined mill, Ushtibin village, St. Mary church, Baba Yaqub shrine, Ali Beyg fort, Jolfa historical bath, etc., are the most significant monuments and tourist attractions in this area.

The region’s economy is fueled by the abundance of water resources, grasslands, and forest reserves, as well as its high potential for growth and industrialization. Minerals, agriculture, livestock, services, and scientific and training development also play an important role.

Possible UNESCO tag for Iranian caravanserais

Iran has put forward a selection of 56 caravansaries as a candidate for collective inclusion on UNESCO’S cultural heritage list.

Last year, the tourism ministry announced that Iran was developing a dossier for a selection of its historical caravanserais for a possible inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage list. In this regard, cultural heritage experts are assessing such monuments that are scattered across the country to make a shortlist in terms of their architecture as well as historical and cultural values.

Caravansary (also Caravanserai or Caravansaray) is a building that served as the inn of the Orient, providing accommodation for commercial, pilgrim, postal, and especially official travelers.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, from the number of surviving caravansaries and their sizes, it is clear that in Safavid and Qajar times there was a state architectural department that was specifically concerned with the construction of caravansaries and stations on the overland routes. Furthermore, in the cities, several caravansaries were erected as lodging houses, depots, and commercial offices in the vicinity of the bazaars.

A typical caravansary consists of a square or rectangular plan centered around a courtyard with only one entrance and arrangements for defense if necessary. Whether fortified or not, it at least provided security against beasts of prey and attacks by brigands.

The earliest caravanserais in Iran were built during the Achaemenid era (550 - 330 BC). Centuries later, when Shah Abbas I assumed power from 1588–to 1629, he ordered the construction of a network of caravanserais across the country.

For many travelers, staying in or even visiting a centuries-old caravanserai can be a wide experience; they have an opportunity to feel the past, a time travel back to a forgotten age.

Such roadside inns were once constructed along ancient caravan routes in the Muslim world to shelter people, their goods, and animals. The former Silk Roads may be the most famous example dotted by caravanserais.

Cozy chambers that are meticulously laid out around a vast courtyard may easily evoke spirits of the past. It’s not hard to fancy the hustle and bustle of merchants bargaining on prices, recounting their arduous journeys to one another while their camels chewing hay! You can also conceive the idea of local architectural style and material in its heyday.

Passing major roads in the country, one may see crumbling caravanserais, many of which were abandoned for ages. In the Information Age, such guest houses have largely lost their actual usage.

However, a couple of years ago, the Iran tourism ministry introduced a scheme to keep them alive and profitable; tens of caravanserais are ceded to private investors for better maintenance. Now, some are exclusively renovated and repurposed into boutique hotels and tourist lodgings.

They often had massive portals supported by elevated load-bearing walls. Guest rooms were constructed around the courtyard and stables behind them with doors in the corners of the yard.

