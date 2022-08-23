Qom’s tourism benefits from foreign students of theology

TEHRAN–The presence of foreign students of different nationalities could contribute to the development of tourism in the central province of Qom, the provincial tourism chief has said.

There are students of theology from almost 130 different countries in Qom’s Al-Mustafa International University, which is a unique capacity in strengthening the tourism industry of the province, Alireza Arjmandi said on Tuesday.

It may also facilitate foreign investment in the tourism sector of the province, the official added.

Among the programs that can be organized in cooperation with the university are tourism education programs such as tour leadership for graduates, cultural exchange and introduction of handicrafts, and food festivals of nations, he noted.

The second-holiest city in the country after Mashhad, Qom, is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools). Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage to the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The antiquity of Qom goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

ABU/AM