Photo exhibit explores historical mosques in Bushehr

TEHRAN–A photo exhibition, depicting historical mosques of southwestern Bushehr province, opened its doors to the public on Monday, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The exhibit aims to promote the historical structures as a part of the region’s intangible heritage, Esmaeil Sajadimanesh explained on Tuesday.

Some of the mosques, however, require restoration, and their revival is on the agenda of the province’s cultural heritage department, the official added.

Mosque, according to Islamic tradition, is any house or open area of prayer in Islam. The Arabic word masjid means “a place of prostration” to God, and the same word is used in Persian, Urdu, and Turkish. The first mosques were modeled on the place of worship of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); the courtyard of his house in Medina.

Iran is home to countless mosques and holy shrines in the country, many of which represent a combination of symmetry, geometric designs and vibrant colors, creating an astonishing view that no visitor can forget easily. The architecture of the mosques in the country varies from one region to another. However, they often boast very complex structures in which color variations, tiles and symbolic designs are utilized.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

