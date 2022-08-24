Iran fail to advance to 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran suffered a 66-65 loss against South Korea on Wednesday and failed to advance to the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship semifinals.

The Iranian team failed to book their place in the competition’s semifinals and will not participate at the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

It was a tough test for the hosts in Tehran after that comeback of epic proportions they pulled off against Japan on Monday.

Mohammad Amini led Iran with 20 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

South Korea’s Chae Hyung Lee earned 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.