“Where the Winds Die” named best animation short at  Galacticat festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “Where the Winds Die” won the award for best animation at the Fantastic and Terror Film Festival – Galacticat in Spain.

Directed by Pejman Alipur, the film is about Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

Iraq bombarded Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province with chemical weapons on June 28, 1987, killing over 1,000 and injuring over 8,000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

The movie was produced at the Documentary, Experimental and Animation Film Center.

Winners of the Galacticat festival, which took place in Tàrrega, were announced on Monday.

“A Beautiful Curse” by Danish director Martin Garde Abildgaard was named best feature film.

In this film, an entire island, affected by an inexplicable sleep phenomenon that affects all its inhabitants, remains isolated from the mainland and no one can enter it. The photographer Samuel goes there undetected to document the events that happen there; around the island he finds Stella fast asleep, and he can't help it, his attraction to her begins to grow. He soon discovers that the sleep affliction is more dangerous and personal than he expected.

The public award for best feature was given to “Ghosting Gloria” by Marcela Matta and Mauro Sarser from Uruguay.

The film follows a single 30-year-old who finds her ideal lover but the only caveat is that he doesn’t inhabit the world of the living.

“The Right to Vote” by Gianluca Zonta from Italy was selected as best fantastic short.

In a near future where androids are integrated into our society, the main point of political debate is whether or not they should be granted the right to vote. The leaders of the two main parties are called to express their official position on the matter.

“For Pete’s Sake”, a co-production of the United States and Spain by Gerald B. Fillmore, was picked as best free short film.

In this film, Jim is going crazy; he’s been in the hospital forever. When the doctor finally arrives with his tests, the results are unexpected. Is it a matter of laughter or death?

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Pejman Alipur’s animated film “Where the Winds Die” about Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

