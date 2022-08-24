Iran receives U.S. response to EU nuclear proposal

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had received a response from the United States to the European Union's text for restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a short statement.

Kanaani said, "Iran will share its view with the European Union, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a final offer and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks".

On August 15, Iran responded to the EU's text with "additional views and considerations" while calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed that Washington had responded to Tehran's comments on the EU text.

"Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," Reuters quoted Price as saying.