Iran expected to ink agreement with Russia’s EXIAR soon

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has urged Russia to take the necessary measures for signing an agreement between Export Guarantee Fund of Iran and the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) in the coming weeks, the TPO portal reported.

“If this agreement is signed, many Iranian trade companies will be able to use this insurance. This agreement is a good opportunity for traders to benefit from the two countries’ export capacities to the fullest and it will be a driving force for the development of Iran and Russia’s trade,” Alireza Peyman-Pak said in a meeting with Director-General of Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina in Moscow on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that this document will be finalized and ready to be signed within the next two weeks so that the obstacles in the way of the businessmen of the two countries can be resolved as soon as possible.

Peyman-Pak also announced Iran's readiness to establish banking relations with Eximbank of Russia and emphasized that Iran is ready to use all the banking capacities of the two countries in order to facilitate the financial transactions between the two sides.

Nikishina for her part welcomed the Iranian side’s proposals, saying: “We gladly join the actions and decisions that are being made because we want to create acceptable conditions for expanding business in a competitive financial environment.”

EF/MA

Photo: TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak (2nd R) and Director-General of Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina (2nd L)