Adib hands out credentials as Iranian ambassador to Georgia

TEHRAN - On Thursday, Mahmoud Adib, Iran's new ambassador to Tbilisi, handed over a copy of his credentials to Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

After presenting the credentials, Adib and Khvtisiashvili discussed potential avenues for future collaboration.

The ambassador was congratulated on his appointment by Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister, who also wished him a successful career and expressed optimism for the future of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

In turn, Ambassador Adib expressed happiness with being in Georgia and called for development of strong ties and collaboration in all areas of economy, culture, politics, and consular services.

Adib emphasized that “the long-standing historical and cultural ties and three decades of constructive relations between the two countries and the valuable capacities of people-to-people relations have paved the way for us to further develop the mutual relationship.”

Iran's ambassador also reaffirmed Tehran’s long-standing support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty while highlighting the Islamic Republic's significant contribution to regional stability.