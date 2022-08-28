Iran to finish review of US response to EU nuclear text by Friday: report 

TEHRAN – At least until the end of Friday, Iran will conclude a review of the United States’ response to the European Union’s draft text intended to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, a news website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a tweet on Sunday.

Nour News said the detailed examination of the U.S. response is going on at expert levels.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted its text, which was described as final, on August 8. Iran gave its response to the text on August 15, which was described as “reasonable” by Borrell.

However, the U.S. gave its response on August 24.