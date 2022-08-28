Electricity projects worth over $13m to go operational in Tehran

TEHRAN – On the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), more than 17 new electricity transmission projects with a total investment of four trillion rials (about $13.9 million) are going to go operational in Tehran Province, IRNA reported, citing Tehran Regional Electricity Company’s office of Public Relations.

“Over 17 large-scale electricity transmission projects and substations with an investment amounting to four trillion rials are going to go operational during Government Week,” the company announced in a statement.

The said projects are aimed at improving the stability and transmission capacity of Tehran province’s power grid.

New transmission stations in industrial parks are also among the projects that are going to be inaugurated in the mentioned week.

Every year, on the occasion of Government Week numerous development projects are inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

This year too, several development projects in different sectors including water, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and electricity are going operational across Iran.

EF/MA