Iran learn rivals at 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran have learned their opponents in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championship.

The Iranian team are drawn in Group A along with Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, India and Australia.

Group B consists of Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, China and Thailand.

The 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championship will be the 19th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship, which will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5 in Incheon and Seoul, South Korea.

The tournament will be held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation and the top four team will qualify for the 2023 World Women's Handball Championship.