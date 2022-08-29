Iran football federation General Assembly postponed

TEHRAN – With just hours left before the general assembly of Iran football federation starts, it has been postponed.

The football federation has announced that the General Assembly was postponed for non-compliance with the law.

The football federation acting president Mirshad Majedi, Azizollah Mohammadi and Mehdi Taj are presidential candidates.

Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was removed from the presidency of IRIFF in February, a year after he had been appointed president.

According to the federation, the elections will be held in due time based on the requirements and the Statutes.