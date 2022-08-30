Mehdi Taj elected as head of Iran football federation

TEHRAN – Mehdi Taj was elected as new president of Iran Football Federation for a four-year term on Tuesday.

Taj won the three-candidate race with 51 votes. The football federation acting president Mirshad Majedi earned 25 votes and Azizollah Mohammadi finished in third place with four votes.

He replaced Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem, who was removed from the presidency of IRIFF in February, a year after he had been appointed president.

The football federation’s website had announced that the General Assembly would not be held on Tuesday for non-compliance with the law.