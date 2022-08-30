TEDPIX drops 3,800 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,875 points to 1.441 million on Tuesday.

As reported, 5.629 billion securities worth 27.816 trillion rials (about $99.34 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 5,437 points, and the second market’s index rose 14 points.

TEDPIX fell 9,004 points (0.62 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 32.361 billion securities worth 219.753 trillion rials (about $784.83 million) were traded through 1.741 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.4 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, while the number of deals fell 7.18 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA