IPL: Persepolis beat Sanat Naft

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia scored the first goal in the 27th minute.

It was Locadia’s first goal for Persepolis.

Meysam Tohidast scored an own goal in the 80th minute.

Some 500 women football fans also attended the match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Tabriz, Tractor were held to a goalless draw against Havadar.

Sepahan lost to Foolad 1-0 and Mes Rafsanjan drew 0-0 with Aluminum.