Ghasemi finally awarded his 2012 Olympic gold medal

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi received Olympic gold for London 2012 Olympic Games after 10 years.

Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov won the bronze medals at the 2012 Olympics in men’s freestyle wrestling in the under-120 kg category. The gold and silver medals at that time went to Uzbekistan’s Artur Taymazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili respectively.

Taymazov was stripped of his gold last year after his reanalyzed samples tested positive for banned steroids.

The other finalist, Modzmanashvili, was also disqualified after the IOC found a banned substance in his samples, announced in January 2019.

The final rankings will see two gold medalists, with Iran’s Ghasemi and Russia’s Makhov now topping the standings.

In a ceremony held in Khane-ye-Koshti (Wrestling House) in Tehran on Thursday, Iran’s National Olympic Committee newly-elected president Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa awarded the gold medal to Ghasemi.