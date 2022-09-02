Pakistani FM expresses gratitude to Iran for offering relief to flood victims

TEHRAN- The foreign minister of Pakistan commended Iran for providing aid to Pakistan's flood victims in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the foreign minister Amir Abdolahian for his call and Iran's rescue efforts in response to the floods in Pakistan.

He informed the Iranian FM of the severe losses brought on by the monsoon storms.

“Looked forward to working with int’l community for the success of UN Flash Appeal,” said the Pakistani top diplomat tweeted.

Zardari went on to say that both foreign ministers addressed bilateral matters during the conversation.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, during the call, the Pakistani top diplomat highlighted that the whole country was experiencing one of the most severe cycles of heavy monsoon weather, resulting in the loss of lives, livelihoods, and major damage to infrastructure. As a result, help and relocation of affected individuals were significantly hampered.

“Highlighting the Government’s efforts, the foreign minister informed that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items, including tents, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided,” it highlighted.

"Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian offered condolences on the loss of life and property due to the floods and vowed to assist in the provision of relief," said the statement.

The Pakistani foreign minister indicated in the bilateral context that the recently finished session of the Joint Economic Commission had helped further deepen cooperation in many areas.

Recalling his June 2022 visit to Tehran, Zardari invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Pakistan.

The first shipment of humanitarian aid relief supplies from the Islamic Republic of Iran Red Crescent arrived at the Pakistan-Iran border at Rimdan-Gabd on Wednesday in response to the devastating flood in various parts of Pakistan and the recent contact between the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the premier of Pakistan.

1000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and 2000 mosquito nets are among the relief items. Over the past several weeks, torrential rains in various regions of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh, have claimed thousands of lives and damaged numerous homes.

As reports show, floods and other natural catastrophes triggered by extraordinary rains have affected more than 33 million people.

The United Nations Secretary General will visit Pakistan next week to assess the status of flood victims.