Army chief: Seizure of American vessels is of no value to Iran

TEHRAN— Iran’s Army Chief Major General Mousavi said on Monday that the Americans sometimes ignore the rights of the nations and the accepted international rights with their naval aggression and self-conceit.

Discussing the recent collision between Iran’s Jamaran destroyer with American guided boats in the sea and the claim by the Americans, Mousavi said, “These unmanned vessels, which are engaged in missions on behalf of the U.S. Navy in the seas do not pay the necessary attention to the fact that this area is the passage area of other vessels and they can cause risks for the safe passage of other vessels.”

For this reason, some time ago the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized one of these unmanned vessels and then left it in a safe place, he added.

“A few days ago, our navy encountered two American vessels during its mission and these two (unmanned) vessels passed through an area that could harm the security of Iranian vessels, as well as other vessels in the region,” he noted on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the new academic year of the Army Command and Staff School (DAFUS).

The army chief pointed out that the IRGC left the American vessels in a safe zone and the Americans were informed through an intermediary that their vessels were in a certain area.

“They were also warned to observe international laws,” Mousavi underlined.

Regarding allegations about the seizure of these American vessels, the army chief opined, “Their seizure does not benefit us, and we only act based on international and human rights to maintain the safety of the vessels that pass through that area, and their seizure does not benefit us. We do our best to help with security.”

'Good relations established between Iran and Pakistan’

Elsewhere in his remarks, the army commander spoke of his recent meeting with the Pakistani Chief of Air Staff, stating, “We have good educational relations and interactions with the Pakistanis in the sea, air and some land areas, and good relations are established between the two countries.”

Air exercises were also discussed between both parties, Mousavi noted, adding that he had a “good conversation” with the Pakistani military official.

“All these interactions should be reviewed in the relevant departments of the country that are more high-ranking than us in the General Staff of the Armed Forces. A decision should be made about it and the approvals of the General Staff regarding mutual exercises should be received,” the army chief remarked.



