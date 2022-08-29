Raisi phones Sharif, says Iran ready to send aid to flood-hit Pakistan

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi has telephoned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announcing that Iran is prepared to send relief aid to flood victims in Pakistan.

Raisi declared that he had given the Iranian authorities the responsibility to provide essential relief as quickly as possible.

Sympathizing with those families who have lost loved ones in the deadly floods, the Iranian president also emphasized the significance of fostering friendly ties between Tehran and Islamabad in other passages of his comments.

Floods in Pakistan has affected 30 million people and killed more than 1000.

For his part, the Pakistani prime minister informed President Raisi of the harm done by the catastrophic floods and praised the Iranian government and people for their compassion.

Sharif remarked that Iran had consistently helped Pakistan during adversity.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman stated on Friday that the Islamabad administration has declared an emergency and requested foreign aid, two days after referring to the floods as a calamity of epic magnitude.

According to officials, more than a fifth of Pakistan has been submerged by this year's floods, which are similar to the floods of 2010, which claimed more than 2,000 lives in the country.