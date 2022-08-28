Iran regional hub for medical tourism: President

TEHRAN–Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said the Islamic Republic is a regional hub for medical tourism.

Iran has a perfect position in the region and the world in terms of medical sciences as many Iranian cities are considered “health hubs,” Raisi was quoted by Tasnim as saying.

“Our scientific and medical ranking is acknowledged by international officials,” he added, saying Iran can rightly claim that it is a hub of health services.

He made the remarks at a Tehran conference to pay tribute to the Iranian medical society.

“The citizens of neighboring countries have said that while they used to travel to Europe for treatment in the past, they now prefer to come to Iran for medical services.”

The president also noted that over 90 percent of the medicines used in Iran are produced inside the country, and Iran is now a major exporter of pharmaceutical products.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president noted that many foreign heads of state have hailed Iran’s progress in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and they have expressed willingness to cooperate with Tehran in this field.

In April, Mohammadreza Tarjoman, who presides over the Health Ministry’s tourism office, said the Islamic Republic hosts an average of one million medical tourists each year. “About one million medical tourists, mainly from the neighboring countries, arrive in Iran annually,” he said.

Experts say medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

Amongst Iran’s trump cards are the presence of credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine and diverse specializations, super affordable procedures, and finally its hospitable people.

Iran seeks to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around two million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

