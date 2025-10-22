Tehran Times gains new info on Germany’s war role after foreign ministry issues denial 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Times reached out to its sources after the German Foreign Ministry stated in an email that Germany had not participated in Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.

Days after the Tehran Times made its inquiry, and following the German embassy in Tehran's refusal to address the matter, Germany's Foreign Ministry issued a response, claiming that the Tehran Times report, which revealed Germany had deployed forces in the occupied territories during the June war with Iran, was false.

“The allegations made concerning Germany’s involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Tehran Times article are baseless and entirely unfounded,” the press department quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office as saying.

Following the response, we contacted our original sources, who provided us with new information regarding the German military personnel deployed in Israel during the regime’s aggression against Iran.

According to the sources, two main groups of German forces were stationed in occupied Palestine. One group consisted of retired officers, primarily motivated by financial gain. The second group comprised active, younger officers whom the German government permitted to gain experience through the Iran-Israel war. Germany, having not participated in a war since WWII, is allegedly concerned about its military's competency in the event of a conflict with Russia.

Both groups of military personnel, however, decided it was not worth it to stay in the occupied territories after Israel faced heavy missile attacks by Iran during the war—an eventuality they had failed to anticipate.

