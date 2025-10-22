Three Iranian domestic satellites scheduled for launch by March 2026

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), Hassan Salarieh, announced that Iran plans to simultaneously launch three domestically built satellites by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2026).

The move is seen as a significant step in the country’s expanding space program and highlights the growing capabilities of its national launch technology.

In an interview on Tuesday, Salarieh emphasized that these satellites, designed for scientific, communications, and Earth observation purposes, will be carried into orbit by Iran’s new generation of multi-payload launch vehicles. “This simultaneous launch demonstrates our ability to reliably deploy multiple satellites at once, marking a major milestone for Iran’s space industry,” he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to the ISA head, all three satellites have completed final assembly and pre-launch testing. The operation will utilize Iran’s domestic launchers, which have been upgraded to carry heavier payloads into higher orbits. This development reflects Tehran’s long-term strategy to achieve greater self-reliance in space technology while expanding scientific and commercial applications.

The announcement comes amid growing regional and international attention to Iran’s space capabilities. Analysts note that the country’s space program, has the potential to bolster national security and technological innovation.

ISA has stated that the three satellites will have distinct roles: one for high-resolution Earth observation, another for scientific experiments in microgravity, and a third for communications and data relay. The simultaneous launch approach not only improves efficiency but also allows the country to test the interoperability of its new launcher systems under real-world conditions.

Salarieh also highlighted Iran’s commitment to peaceful uses of outer space, noting that all satellites are intended for civilian and scientific applications. “Our mission is to advance knowledge, technology, and innovation in space for the benefit of the Iranian people,” he said.

He also announced that the Chabahar National Space Base is being prepared for its first test launch in the coming months, adding that due to its low latitude, the Chabahar base is considered the best location in the country for accessing key orbits, including the equatorial orbit.

The upcoming launch is part of a broader initiative to expand Iran’s satellite fleet and strengthen its space infrastructure, including the development of additional ground stations, satellite manufacturing facilities, and launch vehicle production lines. Officials say these efforts will provide Iran with sustained access to space and support national scientific, educational, and industrial objectives.