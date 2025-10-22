Qasr Garden Museum to host international exhibition of children’s artworks

TEHRAN – The international exhibition “One World, A Thousand Dreams” featuring artworks by children and teenagers from Iran, South Korea, and Germany will open on October 24 at the Qasr Garden Museum in Tehran.

The artistic event showcases more than 140 works created by young artists, conveying a message of peace, coexistence, and respect for diversity through the universal language of art, Mehr reported.

The exhibition will open on Friday evening with the presence of the Ambassador of South Korea in Iran. It seeks to promote a culture of peace, friendship, and dialogue among nations through the creative expression of children and teenagers.

A total of 81 artworks by Iranian participants, 35 by South Korean artists, and 25 by German children will be on display. The pieces, created in a variety of techniques on canvas and paper, reflect the dreams and imaginative visions of the younger generation — a world without borders, full of hope and understanding.

Organized by the Pishro (Pioneer) Art Institute, which has successfully held over 200 national and international art events, the exhibition is curated by Abdolreza Rabeti from Iran, Eunha Chung from South Korea, and Luba Holland from Germany.

A group of distinguished art educators and mentors from across Iran has also contributed to this event, including Golchin Javiddoust, Mahsa Keshavarzi (Malekra), Shohreh Fallahzadeh, Maryam Rahimipour Fanaei, and Sanam Nooralipoori.

“One World, A Thousand Dreams” seeks to build a bridge between cultures through the universal language of art, reminding us that children’s dreams transcend all borders and illuminate a bright, humane future.

Beyond showcasing emerging artistic talents, the event also serves as a platform for strengthening cultural exchange and advancing artistic diplomacy among nations.

As curator Abdolreza Rabiti notes: “This exhibition opens a new window to the world of children — a world where boundaries fade, and dreams become the common language of humanity. In the simplicity of these works lies profound emotion and thought, speaking of a world where peace, friendship, and respect for differences truly matter.”

The exhibition will be open to the public until October 30, welcoming art enthusiasts, researchers in children’s art, and representatives of both domestic and international media.

SS/SAB

