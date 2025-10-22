Adaptation of “A Bomb in the Heart” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN-An adaptation of Lebanese-Canadian writer Wajdi Mouawad’s play “A Bomb in the Heart” will go on stage at Tehran's Hamoun Theater Hall on November 5.

Mohammad Amin Saadi is the director of the play, which is based on a translation by Nazanin Mihan.

Faeqeh Shalalvand is the only actor in this performance, who will play three different roles in this work.

"A Bomb in the Heart" is a powerful and emotional play that explores the depths of human suffering, loss, and identity amidst chaos and conflict. The story begins with a late-night call that jolts Wahab into urgent action. Despite facing a blinding snowstorm, an irritating bus driver, and a whirlwind of worries, Wahab embarks on a journey to reach his dying mother's hospital room. The play captures this arduous journey, symbolizing both a physical and emotional voyage.

At its core, "A Bomb in the Heart" delves into a young man’s complex relationship with his mother, highlighting themes of love, pain, and the inevitable confrontation with mortality. Wahab’s journey is not only through treacherous weather and external obstacles but also through the tumultuous landscape of his inner emotions. As he navigates these challenges, the play offers a profound reflection on the human condition, particularly in times of war and upheaval.

The production provides a humane and touching perspective on suffering, loss, and the search for self-identity amid destruction and death. It examines how individuals grapple with their inner demons and external conflicts, seeking meaning and redemption. "A Bomb in the Heart" is considered a significant work in contemporary Arab drama, distinguished by its poetic storytelling and intense emotional depth. It is a compelling attempt to reinterpret concepts of love, death, and forgiveness against the backdrop of inner and outer chaos, making it a resonant and thought-provoking piece for audiences worldwide.

Wajdi Mouawad, born in 1968, is a renowned Lebanese-Canadian playwright, actor, and director. He gained international acclaim for his politically engaged works, notably the play “Incendies” (2003), which has been staged worldwide and adapted into an Oscar-nominated film by Denis Villeneuve. Mouawad's work often explores themes of family trauma, war, and youthful betrayal, reflecting deep human struggles amidst conflict.

He graduated from the National Theater School of Canada in 1991. Throughout his career, he has led major theaters, directed acclaimed productions, and written numerous plays, novels, and screenplays. His notable works include “Littoral”, “Forests”, and “Victories”.

His contributions have earned him many awards, including the Governor General’s Literary Prize and France’s Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Mouawad’s work continues to influence contemporary theater, blending poetic storytelling with profound social and political reflections.

SAB/