“Intoxicated by Love” released in 335 cinemas in Europe

TEHRAN - Coinciding with the start of its international screenings, the Iran-Turkey joint production “Intoxicated by Love” directed by Hassan Fat’hi has signed a distribution agreement for North America.

The global release of “Intoxicated by Love” began last week, on October 16, across eight European countries. The film received an enthusiastic reception, with all tickets for the first three days of screenings selling out, IRNA reported.

European distribution of the film is handled by AF Media Group. The film is also set to open soon in Russia, India, and the Persian Gulf countries, followed by its North American release.

The film is currently on display in 335 cinemas in various cities of Turkey, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Norway, and Austria.

The biographical historical drama tells the story of the great Iranian poet Molana (Mevlana) Jalal ad-Din Rumi, his friendship with the wandering sage Shams Tabrizi, who later became the mentor of Rumi in the 13th century CE.

The movie chronicles the love Rumi had for Shams and the great influence of Shams over Rumi in his life, his poetry, and his love for God.

Rumi undertook journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish, Shams. He was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit to Konya, and for months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

“Intoxicated by Love” was released in Iran last year, attracting over two million viewers and grossing 1.2 trillion rials (approximately $1 million) — making it the highest-grossing non-comedy film of the year.

Ehsan Javanmard and Farhad Tohidi are the screenwriters. The cast includes Shahab Hosseini, Parsa Pirouzfar, Ibrahim Çelikkol, Bensu Soral, Boran Kuzum, Selma Ergeç, Burak Tozkoparan, Halit Ergenç, and Hande Erçel.

The filmmakers expect that the Turkish release of “Intoxicated by Love,” thanks to cultural ties between Iran and Turkey regarding Rumi, and the shared admiration for this great mystical poet, will repeat its domestic box office success.

According to the producers, release contracts have also been signed for Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Jordan, as well as East Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and India, plus Russia, the U.S., Canada, and South America.

The filming of “Intoxicated by Love” took place in Istanbul, Konya, Izmit, and Gebze, with special sets built for recreating the historical atmosphere. The late Morteza Poursamadi, an acclaimed Iranian cinematographer, captured the visuals.

The soundtrack features Alireza Ghorbani performing a mystical poem by Rumi, with an original score composed by renowned Turkish musician Fahir Atakoğlu.

The distribution of the film in Turkey is managed by Content Turkey.

