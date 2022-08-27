8 health projects inaugurated

TEHRAN – A total of eight health projects and four medical treatment projects were inaugurated within the framework of a national conference called “Eternal Service".

The national conference was held on Saturday coinciding with the fourth day of Government Week (August 24-30), with President Ebrahim Raisi and Health Minister Bahram Einollahi in attendance.

At this conference, eight health projects and four treatment projects came on stream.

Some 25 martyred doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and their families were honored during a special ceremony.

Moreover, 245 medical treatment buildings with a total area of 108,411 square meters equipped with 10,800 beds were inaugurated online in eight regions.

During the ceremony, President Raisi said more than 90 percent of medicine in the country is produced domestically and the country is one of the reliable sources of medicine.

