Pakistan to receive Iran’s humanitarian aid

TEHRAN – A 100-ton shipment containing the humanitarian aid of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to the flood victims of Pakistan will be delivered on Wednesday.

Iran's shipment of emergency, biological and humanitarian accommodation supplies, includes 1,000 tents, 2,000 carpets, and 4,000 blankets, which will be sent to Pakistan from the southeastern Chabahar border.

The IRCS relief and medical team will also be dispatched to the flooded areas if approved by the Pakistani authorities, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Ebrahim Raisi telephoned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that Iran is prepared to send relief aid to flood victims in the neighboring country.

Raisi declared that he had given the Iranian authorities the responsibility to provide essential relief as quickly as possible.

Sympathizing those families who have lost loved ones in the deadly floods, the Iranian president also emphasized the significance of fostering friendly ties between Tehran and Islamabad in other fields.

Unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June have affected more than 30 million people in Pakistan, killing more than 1,130 people.

Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of the flood to compensate for the damages.

FB/MG