Iran’s Rezaei wins gold at Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships

TEHRAN – Mohammadnabi Rezaei of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships on Sunday.

He won the gold medal with a time of 23:30.40 minutes in the C1 Men 5000m U23 Final A.

Noel Dominguez from Spain won the silver medal, clocking 23:56.15 and the bronze medal went to Hungarian Kristof Kollar with 24:08.86.

The competition is being held in Szeged, Hungary from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

According to the organizers, the five-day event brought more than 1100 participants from more than 60 countries worldwide together.