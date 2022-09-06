TEDPIX falls nearly 6,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,945 points to 1.42 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 4.237 billion securities worth 30.713 trillion rials (about $109.68 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 5,013 points, and the second market’s index dropped 9,986 points.

TEDPIX fell 2,996 points (0.21 percent) to 1.439 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 29.571 billion securities worth 226.63 trillion rials (about $810 million) were traded through 725.671 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 9.11 percent and 1.26 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 1.01 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said the guidelines and regulations related to market-making activities at Tehran Stock Exchange should be amended.

Speaking at a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Stock Market Committee on Monday (August 22), Eshqi also emphasized the need to introduce more goods to the Iran Merchandise Exchange (IME), and to stop interference in the stock market.

During the meeting, the members of the mentioned committee and the SEO head discussed recent issues in the stock market and exchanged ideas for resolving such issues.

MA/MA