Borujerd’s historical core holds potential to become tourism hub

TEHRAN—The historical core of Borujerd could be developed into one of the main tourism hubs of the western Lorestan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A number of historical structures, especially old mansions, give the 270-hectare historical core of Borujerd great potential to become a tourism hub for the region, Ata Hassanpur explained on Tuesday.

There are, however, obstacles and issues in this regard that should be addressed and removed, the official added.

A region of raw beauty in western Iran, Lorestan was once inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Moreover, Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan is famed for its ancient Luristan Bronzes for its eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, dating from this turbulent period.

Historically speaking, Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

