Golzar Ragheb: Even if it is painful, writing helps me feel better

The memories of Amir Saeedzadeh from his pre-revolutionary activities, memories of the years of holy defense, and memories of his captivity in Komala and Democratic prisons are all detailed in the book "Evenings of Keriskan"

* Describe your first encounter with Amir Saeedzadeh.

He was injured and troubled when I first encountered him in 1981 in the Bardehsour prison in Sardasht. Before being taken to prison, they gave him a pilot's suit and took him through the villages, telling the villagers that he is the pilot who kills their cattle. This caused people to hurl rocks and sticks at him. We shared a cell when they took him to prison, and despite the restrictions and worries, we grew close because we both believed in salvation.

* Why did you choose to write down his memories?

It was easy to trust Saeedzadeh because of his unique characteristics. He was skilled at hairdressing and cutting other people's hair while imprisoned. He stuck in my mind because he had a plan to escape and, out of a hundred people, he trusted me enough to tell me the details. Then again, he warned me that it would not be a good idea for me to escape with him since they might kill my brother out of vengeance, so I was unsuccessful in getting away.

* How did you persevere while writing this book of bitter and painful memories?

Even though remembering and writing about those events can be painful at times, I know that if I didn't try to preserve these memories, they would have been lost.

I therefore tried to put my pen down for a while after finishing this book. I was so impressed that there were instances when I tried to block out the information by staring at a certain location. Even still, I enjoy writing because it eventually makes me feel better despite all the suffering.