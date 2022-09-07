2,000 traditional dolls from Iran, other countries on show

TEHRAN—A selection of 2,000 handmade dolls and traditional folk puppets made by craftspeople from Iran and other countries has been put on show at a Tehran exhibition.

The five-day exhibition will be running through September 10 at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran, Mehr reported.

With 14 admissions, Iran internationally positions first for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia-Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.”Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree.”And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject of the WCC assessment for the village.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AM