Iranian national detained in Sweden facing worst pressure

TEHRAN - The harshest pressure is still being applied against Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri in Sweden, where he was detained and sentenced.

Since October 2019, Hamid Nouri has been detained in Sweden. During terms of his detention, he was held in solitary confinement and denied the ability to select a lawyer, communicate with or see his family, meet the alleged witnesses, or even seek medical attention.

After being completely cut off from his family for a month, Nouri was finally given permission to speak to his wife for less than ten minutes.

He stressed that the pressure on him has increased, all of his manuscripts and books had been taken from the cell, and he had even been denied the right to study for several days. Nouri revealed these violations of rights during the brief telephone conversation, which was conducted at the presence of an interpreter and under strict security checks.

In the conversation, Nouri also made it clear that he had no chance to speak with or contact his lawyer and that all connection with him had been severed.

Despite Nouri's assertion that he does not speak Swedish, the authorities did not attempt to translate the judgment for him into Persian and instead delivered the verdict in Swedish.

It is important to note that the Swedish court held the hearing based on the evidence of over 60 members of the terrorist MKO group who said that Nouri had worked as a prison guard nearly 40 years ago.

None of the witnesses were permitted by the court to testify in favor of the Iranian citizen.

Nouri said in an audio recording dated a few weeks ago that he had been abused while in detention and that, despite having eye difficulties, he had been denied medical treatment.

He also berated human rights groups for failing to support him and provide him the opportunity to share his experiences.

