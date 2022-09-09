Iran holds pavilion at Intl. AgroFood Exhibition in Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran opens a pavilion at the 3rd International Agrofood Exhibition which is being held in the Iraqi Kurdistan region's Sulaymaniyah, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran's pavilion was introduced as the largest foreign pavilion in the event which was inaugurated on Thursday.

As reported, the opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by high-ranking political and economic officials from the Iranian and Iraqi Consulates as well as participants from other countries.

In this edition of the exhibition, competent Iranian companies have showcased their latest achievements and products in the fields of industrial and agricultural machinery, agricultural products, and foodstuffs.

Iranian economic officials have emphasized increasing business interactions and holding such exhibitions for economic cooperation and business development in the region.

It is for the first time the Islamic Republic of Iran has held a pavilion in a specialized exhibition in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq.

Some business meetings between Iranian and Iraqi traders are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The Iranian government has been following a new strategy to expand the presence of the country’s trade with the neighbors and Iraq, as one of the major destinations of Iranian products, is of great significance in this regard.

Back in July, an Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) was opened in Sulaymaniyah with the aim of developing the export of Iranian knowledge-based products to the country.

Iraq, as the sixth destination of the IHIT, hosted a delegation of Iranian knowledge-based firms in order to provide the basis for joint scientific cooperation and the sale of Iranian products.

