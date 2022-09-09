Export from Isfahan province rises 8% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Isfahan province rose eight percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the director-general of the province’s customs department announced.

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh said that commodities worth $546 million have been exported from the province in the five-month period.

The official said that iron and steel accounted for 41 percent of the export from the province in the said time span, and added that $223 million of the products were exported, with 19 percent fall year on year.

The petrochemical export, which accounted for 17 percent of the total export, also experienced a decline of 10 percent, to stand at $94 million, he added.

The director-general of the province’s customs department further said that Isfahan exported commodities to 80 countries in the first five months of the present Iranian calendar year, among them Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Armenia were the major ones.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Isfahan province rose 56 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), as compared to the previous year.

He said that 2.151 million tons of products worth $1.355 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating also 14 percent growth in terms of weight.

He named iron and steel, petrochemicals, carpets, and dairy products as the major items exported from the province, and Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Armenia as the major export destinations in the previous year.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $20.924 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Alireza Moghadasi, Iran exported 44 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned five months which was 3.5 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

Meanwhile, some 14 million tons of goods valued at $21.665 billion were imported into the country, indicating a 19-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span, he said.

The weight of the imported goods declined by 8.5 percent, year on year, the official added.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 58 million tons of non-oil goods worth $42.589 billion with its trade partners in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up about 23 percent in terms of value.

Iran's top export destinations during this period were China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and India, according to Moghadasi.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, polyethylene, iron, and steel ingots were among the top exported items in the said five months.

The country’s top five sources of imports during these five months were the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

