Truly ancient fort with great views

TEHRAN - After some two millennia, the ruins of Narin fortress still rise imposingly above the oasis town of Meybod in the heart of Iran.

Revealing three layers of construction, the oldest foundations suggest some kind of settlement was built here as early as 4000 BC. Legend has it that the castle belonged to King Solomon and was built by jinns (spirits), but whatever the original provenance of the castle's foundations, most of what can be seen today dates from the Sassanian era.

Lying on the silk route, the fortress was used by soldiers who provided an armed escort for passing caravans, charging a tax for their services, historical sources say.

The view from the top of the castle gives an interesting view of the town of Meybod, and shows how the growing population of the citadel spilled beyond the castle walls. Watchtowers dotted around town until recently formed the further reaches of the urban area, but these have since been breached as new houses stretch into the surrounding desert.

In many ways, Iran under the Sassanian rule witnessed tremendous achievements in Persian civilization. Experts say that during Sassanid times, the art and architecture of the nation experienced a general renaissance.

The height of the ruins reaches 40 meters from its base. And it is possible to watch over 70 kilometers in every direction from the top of the roof. The fortress also has a large underground chamber, which was possibly a prison.

Although built some 2,000 years ago, it contains what seems to be a type of plumbing system (made out of a kind of mortar called sarooj) which was built into its massive walls. Some believe that it is also peculiarly similar in design to Ali Qapu palace in Isfahan; it has a terrace high on top of the structure whose circulation is provided by two helical stairwells (whose walls have caved in, making it inaccessible).

If you have not visited an Iranian castle (fortress), however with a bit of imagination you easily picture the complete structure. It is a pleasant short exploration making good photos and provides excellent views of the attractive surroundings. Approximately 40 kilometers outside Yazd, often included in day tours alternatively get your driver to stop here for 30 minutes. (nilintentum_reliquit from Melbourne, Australia)

This Median period fortress dates from the earliest days of the Persian empire and remains one of Iran's most impressive antiquities. The mud-brick walls are astonishingly high, and a walk through the complex affords excellent views of the town of Meybod and the surrounding countryside. Workers can often be seen making adobe bricks and plaster along the wide approach, using a process that has gone unchanged for millennia. (Signum32 from Andwell, United Kingdom)

Clearly once a major fortification that withstood all attacks. It has a large "moat" area surrounding it between two walls, now being encroached on by the city.

There are two distinct building phases from about the 3rd and the 10th century noted by the different brick sizes. Although a lot is still suffering from age parts have been restored and I found it interesting to walk around - with care as there are a couple of open wells.

Our guide pointed out the speaking tubes between rooms which were required because of the thickness of the walls. We spent an enjoyable hour here. (j0rana from Lucca, Italy)

Stop by the castle ruins for great views of the city and to get an idea of a large mid brick construction. Not much to sense but gives a sense of the grandeur of what it must have been like in the past. (942duncanw from Bangkok, Thailand)

It is a nice classical castle with its history. If you have not seen such structures before and you are passing by, it is worth to drop in and shoot photos. (Rexonaut from Brussels, Belgium)

