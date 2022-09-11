Carlos Queiroz names Iran team for two friendlies

TEHRAN – Carlos Queiroz has invited 24 players for taking part in the training camp ahead of two friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal.

The Portuguese coach will also call up the foreign-based players in the coming days.

Iran are scheduled to play Uruguay on Sept. 23 in a friendly match in Austria and they will meet Senegal four days later.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the U.S. and Wales.



Goalkeepers:

Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Mehdi Shiri (Foolad), Aref Aghasi (Foolad), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal), Saman Fallah (Paykan), Armin Sohrabian (Gol Gohar), Mortza Pouraliganji (Persepolis)

Midfielders:

Mehdi Mehdipour (Esteghlal), Mohammad Karimi (Sepahan), Yasin Salmani (Sepahan), Reza Asadi (Tractor), Mehdi Hosseini (Mes Rafsanjan), Mohammad Khodabandehlou (Gol Gohar), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis)

Forwards:

Mohammad Mohebbi (Esteghlal), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Saeid Sadeghi (Persepolis), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Shahryar Moghanlou (Sepahan)