Iran football training camp to begin on Sept. 14

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will start their training camp on Sept. 14 in Tehran.

Newly-appointed coach Carlos Queiroz will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday and start his work a day later.

The Portuguese coach replaced Dragan Skocic as Team Melli coach on Thursday.

Iran national football team will leave Tehran on Sept. 17 for Vienna, Austria.

Iran are scheduled to play Uruguay on Sept. 23 in a friendly match in Austria and they will meet Senegal four days later.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.