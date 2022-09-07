Carlos Queiroz named Iran football coach

TEHRAN - Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz was named as head coach of Iran national football team on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old replaced Dragan Skocic in Team Melli.

Queiroz will lead Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz took Iran to the 2014 and 2018 World Cup finals during an eight-year stint at the helm, the longest in the national team's history.

Taj was elected president of the Iranian football federation last week, after previously occupying the role from 2016 to 2019.

Taj pledged to reappoint the former Manchester United assistant coach and Portugal national handler during his election campaign.

Iran will be appearing at their sixth World Cup finals in Qatar.

Iraan will start their campaign against England on Nov. 21 and will also play Wales and the U.S. in Group B.

Queiroz was last in charge of Egypt, quitting in April after failed to book a place in the 2022 World Cup.