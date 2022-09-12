 Sri Lanka looks to attract tourists from Iran

TEHRAN - Sri Lanka is willing to deepen tourism times with Iran, Daily News reported on Monday.

Ways to promote tourism were discussed by Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hashem Ashja’zadeh with Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva on Friday, the report said.

Matters about airline services and the tourism sector of the two countries were discussed at length at the meeting held at the Ports, Shipping and Aviation Ministry.

The discussions were also focused on initiating direct airline services between Iran’s capital Tehran and Sri Lanka and making the service a fruitful means to encourage more Iran travelers to the island.

The Minister said that encouraging more Iranian travelers to Sri Lanka would obviously help ease the foreign exchange issue faced by the country at present and that the measures would also highlight a boost in bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The Minister also discussed the matter of obtaining aviation fuel and said that the ambassador would be apprised after discussions with the Power and Energy Minister.

The Islamic Republic seeks to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM