Iran’s trade balance with Russia turns positive

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced on Monday that the country’s trade balance with Russia has turned positive, the TPO portal reported.

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the announcement in a meeting of the Government's Economic Coordination Headquarters which was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi.

In this meeting, Peyman-Pak presented a report on Iran’s trade with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“The volume of trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the Eurasian region, especially Russia, has grown significantly since Khordad [the third Iranian calendar month (May 22-June 21)] when the Government's Economic Coordination Headquarters delegated new authorities to TPO to promote trade with the region,” the TPO head said in his report.

Photo: TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak (C)