Iran thanks Iraq for warmly hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN — Iran and Iraq’s history is filled with many affinities. Even the 1980-1988 war couldn’t cut the cords between the two friendly neighbors. The Iraqis have shown once again that they are true friends of Iran with their exceptional hosting of Arbaeen pilgrims.

In a message issued on Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi thanked the Iraqi nation for their “kind hospitality.”

“As the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I would like to thank you, my dear Iraqi brothers and sisters, for your kind hospitality in serving the pilgrims,” he wrote.

In his message, he added, “I hope the Almighty God will reward you for this sincere service to the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) in this world and in the hereafter.”

Earlier, Iran’s mission in Baghdad and the Commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had expressed their appreciation of the Iraqi people’s hosting.

On Monday, IRGC chief Hossein Salami thanked the Iraqi government and the people.

While browsing Twitter, I observed several tweets from Arbaeen pilgrims expressing their sincere appreciation of the Iraqis’ hosting with using the hashtag “Thanks Iraq for your generosity.”

During the Arbaeen march ritual, Iraqis hold Mukibs (temporary accommodations that can also provide food, water, and resting places).

The Iraqi government does not fund these Mukibs. My observations from the Arbaeen march in 2018 had interesting results. I witnessed an Iraqi family with eight children living in critical financial conditions. Nonetheless, this generous family served us (21 people) rice and chicken, various types of salads and traditional Iraqi desserts.

Iraqis living in Najaf and rural villages are on the belief that they should save up some money throughout the year just to serve the pilgrims attending the Arbaeen march ritual.

They also believe that these pilgrims should receive the best treatment, therefore they massage the pilgrims’ feet to relax them after a long walk and provide the best food they can afford. I have even seen an Iraqi man who was washing our clothes, saying that he is more than willing to do this for an Imam Hussein (AS) pilgrim.

This year was no exception. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the march was shut down for two years. Naturally, this year, huge crowds flocked to Iran’s border crossings.

Certainly, there were some miscalculations on Tehran and Baghdad’s sides, both the two governments overcame the obstacles through extensive collaboration.

With the march nearing its end, videos are being circulated in social media showing Iraqi hosts crying over the departure of pilgrims. This clearly shows the deep affection of the Iraqis for all Imam Hussein (AS) pilgrims, especially Iranians.