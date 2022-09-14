IRISL transits 27,500 TEU of goods along INSTC in 4 months

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has transported 27,500 TEUs of container commodities along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) over the past four Iranian calendar months (March 21 to July 22).

As Tasnim reported, IRISL registered a new record of transporting transit shipments along INSTC in the mentioned four months.

The weight of the transported containers stood at 337,000 tons, according to IRISL.

At the beginning of the revival of the INSTC project, only two transit routes were defined between the ports of India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia and now the number has rapidly been increased to 14 routes in different ports of the world in the last two months.

IRISL has announced the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) and Russian Federation as the main transit destinations and has emphasized that the goods are delivered to their destinations in DOOR-TO-DOOR form using the facilities of the Group.

IRISL formed an operational working group for the development of transportation along INSTC in early April and the company allocated 300 vessels to the transportation of goods through this corridor.

The north-south corridor was primarily launched with the aim of transiting goods between India and Europe through Iran; however, it remained in the early stages of execution for many years.

The conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the special geopolitical situation of Iran in the region have once again laid a suitable ground for the revival of the mentioned corridor; so, this has created a great business opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

Currently, most of the commodities that are transported through Iran along the INSTC are shipments from Russia for India.

To be transited through the north-south corridor, cargos enter northern Iranian ports on the Caspian Sea shores and then transferred by road to the southern ports of the country on the Persian Gulf. From there they are loaded onto a ship and sent to their destinations in East Asia.

